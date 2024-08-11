Hindalco’s Baphlimali Bauxite Mine Receives Prestigious 5 Star Rating Award

Report by Badal Tah; Rayagada : Baphlimali Bauxite Mine of Utkal Alumina, a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited of Aditya Birla Group has been honoured with the prestigious 5 Star Rating Award by the Ministry of Mines, Government of India. This distinguished accolade was presented by the Honourable Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy, and the Honourable Minister of State for Coal and Mines, Satish Chandra Dubey.

The 5 Star Rating Award is a testament to the mine’s exemplary performance in social responsibility, environmental stewardship, technical and scientific excellence, and sustainable land use. The award was granted following a comprehensive evaluation process conducted by the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), which reviewed returns, records and achievements for the fiscal year 2022-23.

The award ceremony, organized by IBM and the Ministry of Mines, took place during a day-long program designed to recognize the top-performing mines across the nation. This has highlighted the company’s leadership in responsible mining practices in UAIL.

As the largest mining operation under Hindalco, the Baphlimali Bauxite Mine has reached significant milestones in bauxite production, land reclamation and rehabilitation. Its robust Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives and commitment to sustainable practices have set a benchmark in the industry.

The prestigious award was received by Bijesh Jha, Bauxite Head, Vijay Chauhan, Mines Head and K.C. Jyotishi, Geology Head, of Hindalco Industries Limited. This recognition underscores Hindalco’s unwavering commitment to excellence in mining operations and its dedication to sustainable development and community welfare.