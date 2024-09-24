Hindalco organized Human Rights Conference in Sambalpur

Bhubaneswar: Hindalco Industries Ltd, in collaboration with the Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC), successfully organized the State Level Conference on Human Rights on September 21, 2024 at Club House, Aditya Aluminum, Lapanga, Sambalpur. This significant event brought together prominent dignitaries, human rights experts, government officials, academic experts, members of corporate and civil society organization to engage in meaningful discussions on key human rights issues and explore collaborative approaches to enhance the protection of human rights in Odisha.

The conference featured an esteemed panel of dignitaries, including hon’ble Shri Justice Satrughana Pujahari, Chairperson of OHRC; hon’ble Shri Justice Bimal Prasad Das, Former Chairperson of OHRC; hon’ble Shri Asim Amitabh Dash, Member of OHRC; and hon’ble Shri Chitta Ranjan Mohapatra, Member of OHRC.

They were joined by senior administrative and police officials including Shri Sachin Ramachandra Jadhav, IAS, RDC-Sambalpur; Shri Siddeshwar Baliram Bondar, IAS, District Magistrate and Collector-Sambalpur; Smt Aboli Sunil Narvane, IAS, District Magistrate and Collector-Jharsuguda; Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo, IPS, SP-Sambalpur; Shri Parmar Smit Parshottamdas, IPS, SP Jharsuguda and Prof. Bidhu BhusanMishra, Vice Chancellor of Sambalpur University. The conference was also attended by many Hindalco officials including Shri Samik Basu, Chief Human Resource Officer; Shri Nilesh Koul, CEO, Downstream Aluminium Business; Shri Saurabh Khedekar, CEO, Specialty Chemical Business; Shri Jasbir Singh, Cluster HR Head; Shri TM Prakash, Cluster HR Head; Dr Krishna Padhi, Cluster HR Head; Shri Sameer Nayak, Unit Head Aditya Aluminium; Shri PVKR Krishna, HeadProjects, Aditya and Hirakud FRP; Shri Debasish Mallik, Unit Head, Hirakud Power and Smelter and Shri Soumitra Roy, Unit Head, Hirakud FRP. Their presence provided valuable insights and perspectives on human rights issues in the state.

The event was marked by insightful discussions, engaging panel sessions and interactive dialogues, making it an enriching experience for all participants. The speakers emphasized the importance of safeguarding the rights and dignity of every individual and explored ways to inspire collective action in the fight for human rights.

Addressing the gathering, Hon’ble Justice Satarughana Pujahari addressed the evolving role of corporations, noting, “While corporates have often been seen as violators, they are now viewed as protectors of the inalienable human rights.

In his speech, Hon’ble Justice Das stated, “Children are born with inherent human rights, and denying these due to poverty is a violation. Just as oxygen is essential for life, human rights are paramount.”

Shri Samik Basu, during his address speech said, “Overall human rights is the core of what ABG stands for and propagates. In Odisha, with such a large force, we must facilitate our efforts by building awareness and improving compliance, identifying issues and vulnerable groups, prioritizing our actions and investing seriously in them, and, after addressing these issues, expanding our reach, collaborating, and partnering to further advance human rights.”

The conference served as a platform to discuss critical topics such as indigenous rights, labour rights, gender equality, social justice and the responsibilities of governance in upholding human rights standards. The event fostered dialogue and raised awareness among participants, encouraging collective efforts to address human rights challenges. It reflected Hindalco’s commitment to Human Rights and its ongoing efforts to contribute positively to the community.

Hindalco remains dedicated to promoting awareness and inspiring action through initiatives like this, demonstrating its commitment to the community and the cause of human rights. The company looks forward to continue its collaborative efforts with stakeholders to ensure the protection and promotion of human rights in the country.