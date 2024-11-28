Hindalco Industries launches digital classroom initiative ‘Project Anveesha’ at Hirakud

Bhubaneswar : Hindalco Industries Limited and Aditya Birla Group company recently inaugurated a Digital Classroom Initiative under “Project Anveesha”. It has been implemented in 7 high schools in proximity to its Hirakud plant in Sambalpur district. The project aims to contemporarise the learning environment. Students are equipped with state-of-the-art technology, which opens doors to enhanced educational opportunities in the digital age.

Sandip Roy, Head of Hirakud FRP plant explains, “We are dedicated to expanding the Digital Classroom Initiative to ensure that students across Hirakud can benefit from the advantages of modern education technology. By fostering digital literacy and improving access to quality education, the initiative will contribute to of the learning process.

Project Anveesha seeks to transform traditional classrooms into interactive, tech-driven spaces. These digital classrooms will be equipped with smart boards, e-learning platforms, AI interfaces, and IoT-based systems, providing a comprehensive and interactive learning experience. In addition, the platform will offer multi-language content in Odia, Hindi, and English, catering to a diverse student body. The launch of Project Anveesha underlines Hindalco’s commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) by driving technological advancements in education and empowering the next generation of learners. Project Anveesha is expected to reshape the educational landscape, allowing students to gain digital literacy while enhancing their overall academic experience, “adds Mr Roy.

The UPMS Larpank Headmistress Himadari Dehuri avers, “Our students are excited to embrace this new way of learning. With the digital tools now available, we can offer a more engaging and effective educational experience. We are deeply grateful to Hindalco Industries Limited, Hirakud, for their continued support in advancing education.”

In Odisha, the Aditya Birla Group reaches out to more than 5 lakhs people touching over 2 lakh lives in 128 villages. The Group’s CSR is conducted under the aegis of the Aditya Birla Centre for Community Initiatives and Rural Development chaired by Mrs. Rajashree Birla. The Group’s vision is to actively contribute to the social and economic development of the communities in which we operate. In doing so, build a better, sustainable way of life for the weaker sections of society. And raise the country’s human development index. The Group’s CSR vision is aligned with UNSDG goals to eliminate poverty and ensure freedom from hunger