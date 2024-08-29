Himalaya Wellness Company Celebrates Milestone of Planting One Million Trees across India

Himalaya’s Commitment to Sustainability Reaches New Heights with their 2030 Vision

New Delhi – Himalaya Wellness Company, one of India’s leading wellness brands, has recently announced the achievement of planting over one million trees across India. This significant accomplishment was celebrated in a special event where the one millionth tree was planted by dedicated Himalaya employees, marking a step in the company’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

Forests are vital for the health of the planet, serving multiple essential functions such as sequestering carbon, regulating temperatures, managing freshwater, and preventing erosion. They host 80% of terrestrial biodiversity and support around 350 million people with food and resources. However, their degradation is severely threatening these essential ecological functions and the biodiversity they sustain.

Recognizing the urgency of preserving these invaluable ecosystems, especially in areas of high ecological significance, Himalaya Wellness Company has taken proactive steps to protect and restore forested regions. In alignment with UNESCO’s recognition of the Western Ghats as a biodiversity hotspot in 2012, Himalaya pledged to preserve this ecological treasure alongside visionary NGOs and local communities. They have undertaken an extensive tree planting initiative across the Western Ghats, planting over nine lakh trees to restore and preserve the region’s rich biodiversity. In Maharashtra alone, the company has planted over eight lakh trees in regions including Lanja, Zapade, Salpe, Majal, and Gavane in Ratnagiri, extending their efforts to Kolhapur, Solapur, and Pune. In Karnataka, more than one lakh trees have been planted in areas including Dharwad, Belagavi, Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru, and Sirsi. Additionally, the company has expanded their environmental conservation efforts to Meghalaya, planting over 30,000 indigenous species in the terrains of Kyrdemkhla, Perkseh, and Mawphlang.

The tree planting efforts contribute significantly to the region’s biodiversity, providing habitats for various species and helping to sequester carbon. According to environmental experts, the reforestation of these areas plays a crucial role in mitigating climate change and enhancing local ecosystems’ resilience. These initiatives also help prevent soil erosion, which is vital for maintaining the health of the Western Ghats.

Commenting on the achievement, KG Umesh, Director-Human Resources, Himalaya Wellness Company, shares, “The Company’s efforts are supported by strong collaborations with NGOs, government agencies, and other organizations. These partnerships have enhanced the impact of the projects, allowing for the sharing of resources and expertise. Community involvement has also been a crucial factor towards the success of these initiatives. Local community members and NGOs have actively participated, bringing invaluable local knowledge, and fostering a sense of ownership. The initiative is rooted in the Company’s core philosophy of ‘Care for Life,’ which encapsulates the vision of ‘Wellness in every Home and Happiness in every Heart.’ At Himalaya, we believe that products beneficial for people should also be beneficial for the planet.”

India hosts three of the world’s 34 “global biodiversity hotspots”—the Western Ghats, the Eastern Himalayas, and the Indo-Burma region—each rich in unique species but facing severe conservation threats. The rapid degradation of these areas necessitates immediate and vigorous conservation efforts to protect their unique biota and halt biodiversity loss. The immense value of this biodiversity lies in its role in sustaining and nourishing human communities, providing essential resources and ecosystem services.

Lt. Cdr. Deokant Payasi (Retd.), CEO and Trustee – SayTrees Environmental Trust, shares, “The profound ecological benefits visible from our collaboration with Himalaya over the past four years have been remarkable. This initiative, strategically focused on village commons, has not only augmented the availability of tree-based resources for local communities but also mitigated the pressure on deep forest ecosystems. By fostering sustainable land use and enhancing community resilience, this partnership exemplifies our commitment to nurturing a harmonious balance between human needs and nature’s vitality.”

Padmanabha Hegde, a farmer from Bekematha (Sirsi), shares, “We have witnessed the planting of over 1.7 lakh trees in our region in 2024. There are more than 100 species, which provide fruit, timber, medicine, fodder, dry leaf, pollen, and nectar for honeybees. It is likely to help resolve the human wildlife conflict in the near future, apart from conserving the local biodiversity. Thanks to Himalaya Wellness Company for supporting this noble cause. We, the farmers, and various local community organizations surely benefited from this initiative, and we commit to the long-term protection of the planted seedlings.”

As part of their ambitious 2030 vision, Himalaya Wellness Company aims to plant five million trees and source 95% of herbs from farms employing regenerative practices. This commitment reflects the company’s dedication to sustainable development and community welfare, focusing on long-term positive impact rather than short-term gains.

Himalaya’s efforts extend beyond environmental conservation. The company supports 600 farmers from 70 villages, fostering economic upliftment and sustainability. In Meghalaya, Himalaya collaborates with the Khasi tribe to build eco-villages and promote sustainable farming practices. Additionally, the company equips marginalized farmers with skills in vermicomposting, beekeeping, and mushroom cultivation, enabling them to achieve sustainable farming practices and generate additional income.