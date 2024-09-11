Himalaya Kajal Unveils Festive Campaign with Kalyani Priyadarshan: A Celebration of Eyes and Tradition

~ Himalaya Welcomes Kalyani Priyadarshan as the Brand Ambassador for Himalaya Kajal ~

Hyderabad : Himalaya Wellness is thrilled to announce its collaboration with popular South Indian actor Kalyani Priyadarshan for their Kajal, this Onam. As an integral part of a woman’s festive attire, kajal holds a special place in the hearts of women across Kerala. Kajal is more than just a cosmetic – it is a cultural icon in Kerala, symbolizing beauty, tradition, and the spirit of Onam celebrations. This collaboration with Kalyani Priyadarshan celebrates this timeless connection and brings a modern take to a cherished tradition.

In a captivating TVC featuring Kalyani Priyadarshan, we witness how Kajal transforms her eyes into a canvas of emotions, mirroring the joy, love, and spirit of the festival. Just as a smile lights up a face, Kajal brings a sparkle to the eyes, a silent language that speaks volumes letting your eyes tell the story of your celebrations with Himalaya Kajal.

The swipe of Kajal is often compared to a smile. Through this campaign, Himalaya invites you to give your eyes a reason to ‘Sm-eye-le’ since they believe that when your eyes smile, your face will. Himalaya Kajal is a 100% natural black, smudge-proof, and waterproof product enriched with almond oil, known for its nourishing properties, and damask rose, which cools and soothes the eyes giving the perfect festive-ready look.

Speaking on the collaboration, Ragini Hariharan, Marketing Director – Beauty & Personal Care, Himalaya Wellness, said, “Kajal has always been more than just a cosmetic product; it’s a symbol of tradition, beauty, and confidence for women. Eyes are such a critical part of your expression. Our approach is grounded in the concept of “sm-eye-le,” which highlights that when the eyes smile, the entire face brightens. By fostering this effect, we ensure the whole face radiates. This festive season, we are excited to bring the concept of ‘Sm-eye-ling’ to life through our association with Kalyani Priyadarshan. Her grace and charm perfectly align with our brand values, and we are confident that this partnership will resonate deeply with our audience in Kerala making Himalaya Kajal the go-to choice for festive makeup.”

Leading south Indian actress, Kalyani Priyadarshan, who is very excited about the association stated, “I’m thrilled to be part of this beautiful campaign with Himalaya. The linking of smiling eyes (sm-eye-ling) to a smiling face resonated deeply with me. Kajal has always been an essential part of our cultural attire and Onam traditions, and Himalaya being a brand close to so many of our homes and with its natural ingredients, made this association even more special.”

The Himalaya Kajal campaign featuring Kalyani has officially launched and will be seen across various platforms in Kerala. This campaign is crafted to connect with the women of Kerala, where Kajal is not just a beauty essential but a cultural tradition, deeply woven into the daily lives of everyday women, and celebrated as a timeless symbol of elegance and heritage. Himalaya Kajal is widely available across South India and in urban metros, ensuring that women everywhere can experience the natural, nourishing benefits of this trusted product.