Himachal Pradesh : Transport Minister stresses to develop Common Charging Port for all EVs

New Delhi : Industries, Transport, Labour and Employment Minister Bikram Singh participated in the Special Council meeting on the second day of the Vikas Manthan programme organized by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in Bengaluru today.

Union Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari presided over the meeting

On this occasion, the Transport Minister urged the Union Minister to direct the electric vehicle (EVs) manufacturers to develop common charging stations/ports for charging all types electric vehicles. He said that the State Government would endeavour towards declaring Shimla, Baddi, Mandi and Dharamshala as modal cities for adopting electric vehicles.

He said that the State Government was working vigorously to install vehicle tracking system in public transport vehicles. He said that more than 100 electric buses were being run by Himachal Road Transport Corporation and the Government plans to increase this number in future.

Transport Minister said that efficient efforts were being made to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in the State. The State Government was contemplating to make Himachal a global centre for electric mobility, development and manufacturing of electric vehicles, he added.

Bikram Singh said that special efforts were being made by the State Government to promote connectivity in the State. Innovative efforts were being made by the State Government for eco-friendly, pollution free electric powered and cost effective innovative alternative transport system, he added.

Transport Minister said that the State Government had signed a MoU with the Government of India on 26th April, 2022 for the development of Ropeways. He said that 7 Ropeway Projects costing about Rs. 2964 crore for 60.6 kms have been submitted to the Government of India under Parvatmala scheme. He urged the Central Government to provide financial assistance for these projects at the earliest.

He also thanked the Central Government for giving in-principle approval to the Shimla ropeway project.