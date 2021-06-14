Himachal Pradesh to monitor visitors through registration in covid e-pass software

Shimla: In order to facilitate the people visiting the State, Government has removed the condition of RTPCR requirement to enter the State, but at the same time the Government was ensuring that nobody was allowed to flout the norms fixed by the Government to check spread of the Corona virus. This was stated by the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while interacting with the representatives of electronic media here today.



Jai Ram Thakur said that free inter-state movement was allowed throughout the country. He said that Himachal Pradesh has also decided that the people visiting the State would be monitored through registration in covid epass software. He said that all the persons desirous to enter in the State are now required to enter their particulars in this online software and details of their arrival were being shared with all the concerned stakeholders.



Chief Minister said that hoteliers have been directed to strictly follow the SoPs issued by the State Government. He also urged the tourists to adhere to the guidelines issued by the Government from time to time and also wear the facemasks and maintain social distancing.



Jai Ram Thakur said that vaccination campaign was going on in the State smoothly. He said that about 25.17 lakh doses of vaccine have been administered to the people of the State and efforts were on to complete the vaccine campaign well in time.

