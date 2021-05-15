Himachal Pradesh: Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package Insurance scheme for Health Workers extended

Shimla: A spokesperson of the Health Department said here today that the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package Insurance scheme for Health Workers rendering their services to control COVID-19 has been extended for 180 days. This scheme was launched on 30th March, 2020 to provide a safety net to the Health Workers fighting against this pandemic.



He said that this scheme would ensure care of the families of Health Workers in case of any adversity due to COVID-19. Under this scheme, personal accident cover of Rs. 50 lakh was provided to 22.12 lakh eligible health care providers across the country. It includes community health workers and private health workers deployed in COVID-19 related duties who were at high risk of infection. This scheme was being implemented through New India Assurance Company.



The spokesperson further informed that earlier this scheme was effective up to 24th April, 2021 and now this insurance policy has been revived for a period of 180 days to provide a safety net to the dependents of health workers. This scheme had been able to provide relief to the dependents of Health Workers who had lost their lives while fighting the Pandemic.



He said that Private Hospital staff, Retired, Volunteers/Local Urban Bodies/Contract/Daily Wage/Ad Hoc/Outsourced Staff requisitioned by the State/Central Hospitals/Autonomous Hospitals of Central/State/UTs, AIIMS and INIs/Hospitals of central ministries specifically manufactured for care of COVID 19 patients are covered under this scheme. The State Government has nominated the Director Health Services, Himachal Pradesh as the nodal officer for the filing of claims under the scheme.

