Himachal Pradesh : GST collection registers 14 percent increase in August, 2022

New Delhi : The Commissioner State Taxes and Excise Yunus said here today that the GST collection in the month of August has registered an increase of 14 percent with the collection of Rs. 398 crore. The GST collections in the first five months of the current financial year has reached 2255 crore against Rs. 1634 crore collected during the same period last year.

He said that the collections have maintained a handsome growth trajectory so far in the current financial year as a result of various policy and administrative measures taken by the Department of State Taxes and Excise to improve taxpayer compliances and strengthen enforcement related activities. Continuous improvement in return filing, speedy scrutiny of returns, timely completion of GST audits and strengthened enforcement continue to be the focus areas for the department so as to achieve the target of 25 percent cumulative growth in the current financial year.

He said the department has verified 5.6 lakh e-way bills during road checkings conducted in the current financial year.It remains committed to improve voluntary compliances with time bound redressal of the issues of the stakeholders under ‘Tax Haat Programmme’. It has planned to organize awareness programmes for stakeholders on a big scale during the current month. The awareness programmes are expected to further boost voluntary compliances, he added.

He said the department continues to focus on capacity building of tax officers in order to strengthen their knowledge base. It has trained more than 400 tax officers in the last six months. The implementation of the Departmental Restructuring principally approved by the State Cabinet alongside well trained tax officers are expected to help the department in achieving the revenue target.