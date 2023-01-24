Himachal Pradesh Government announces special remission to 359 Inmates on Republic Day

State Government had announced a special remission between 7 to 45 days to the convicted prisoners for their good conduct in the various prisons of the State on the eve of Republic Day-2023.

A Spokesperson of the State Government said here today that 359 prisoners undergoing punishment in various prisons of the State would be benefitted by this whereas three prisoners will be released on completion of their sentence on Republic Day-2023.

Apart from this, to commemorate 75th Anniversary of Republic Day, convicted prisoners of specific categories would be provided remission in their punishment in Phased manner. As part of this remission, the State Government on the eve of 75th Republic Day would release another five convicts from the prisons of Himachal Pradesh.