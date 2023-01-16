Himachal Pradesh : CPS, IPR Sanjay Awasthi assumes office

New Delhi : CPS Sanjay Awasthi, was accorded warm welcome by the people from his constituency, employees of State Secretariat besides people from different walks of life, after he took over the charge of Chief Parliamentary Secretary, Information and Public Relations department today.

He said that the main thrust would be to strengthen the department and evolve strategies so as to highlight the policies of the state government in an effective manner.

“I thank Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for entrusting me this responsibility and I assure that I will perform my duties with dedication and commitment”, said Sh. Awasthi.