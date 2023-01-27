Himachal Pradesh CM Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Will address genuine demands of ASHA Workers to frame a policy for them besides enhancing their honorarium

A delegation of ASHA workers union, who met Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here today, urged to frame a policy for them besides enhancing their honorarium.

The ASHA Workers who are mostly engaged in remote areas have been presenting their demands of fixing their minimum wages, since long.

President of the union, Satya Ranta have urged the Chief Minister to sympathetically look into their demands, keeping in consideration their contribution in the fight against COVID, in rural belts of the State.

The Chief Minister while appreciating their role in the implementation of Government health schemes at grassroots level, lauded them for their efforts of working whole-heartedly during the pandemic in the rural areas of the State. He assured them that the government will address all their genuine demands on priority.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sanjay Awasthi and MLA Vinod Sultanpuri were also present on the occasion.