Himachal Pradesh : CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu donates salary to Chief Minister Sukhashray Sahayata Kosh

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has contributed his first salary to the Chief Minister Sukhashray Sahayata Kosh as a part of his social responsibility. It was an innovative step towards humanity and serving those who are deprived of getting higher education. It would also give them a way to lead a respectable and a life of dignity.

This relief fund was constituted on the auspicious occasion of New Year by the State government. It was created with an aim to help needy students and destitute women to get their higher education. The amount received under this fund would be spent in providing quality higher education to the destitute women and students. He said that a specific amount would be given to these students and women which would help them in acquiring desired higher education.

He said that this fund would provide new dimensions to those who are capable but deprived of quality education due to financial constrains. Apart from this these students would also get an opportunity to ensure their contribution in the progress and prosperity of the country and society at large.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that ‘this step is not a compassion, but a right of every person’ This initiative of the Chief Minister would also be a big source of motivating, not only for the public representatives but also for the common citizens to contribute to this fund