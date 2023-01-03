Himachal Pradesh : CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu condoles demise of IPS Officer S.R. Rana

Chief Minister. Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has condoled the sad demise of IPS Officer S.R. Rana, who passed away due to cardiac arrest while performing his duty at ‘Jan Aabhar Rally’ held at Zorawar stadium, in Dharamshala today. He was posted as Commandant, IRB Jangal Beri.

Chief Minister visited the Zonal Hospital, Dharamshala and paid his homage to Sh. Rana.

The Chief Minister consoled the grief stricken wife, son and other family members of Sh. Rana who were broken due to this tragic incident. He also prayed to the Almighty to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.

The State Government is with the family of S.R. Rana in this hour of distress, said the CM and the Government would provide all possible assistance to the family of Sh. Rana.

Several MLAs, Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police Kangra and other officers also accompanied the Chief Minister on the occasion.