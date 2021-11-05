Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur Inaugurates Live Telecast of Aartis from Kangra Shaktipeeths

Dharamshala: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today inaugurated live telecast of Aartis of all the three Shaktipeeths, namely Jwalaji, Brijeshwari and Chamunda situated in Kangra district. Earlier, he paid obeisance and performed pooja at the Jawalamukhi temple. He, also, visited the place where a statue of Saint Aadiguru Shankaracharya has been installed in the premises of Jwalaji Shrine.

Jai Ram Thakursaid,” the daily live telecast of Aartis from the three Shaktipeets of Kangra District would help the devotees to pay obeisance and perform Pooja and Aarti from their homes. He further said that this step shall facilitate the devotees specially those who are unable to travel due to various reasons like disability etc. or in times like COVID when travel was discouraged, to view the aarti of these shrines from the comfort of their homes. This would also ensure that the rich history and popularity of these shrines shall further spread across the world.”

This live telecast shall be done on MHOne channel which already telecasts the live arti of shrines like Mata Vaishno Devi. The Chief Minister lauded the efforts of the district administration in implementing this initiative.

Earlier, he attended the online function from Jawalamukhi of Shri Kedar Dham (Uttrakhand) presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Briefing about the timings of the Aarti, DC Dr. Nipun Jindal said that these Aartis would be aired daily on MH1 Channel from Jwalaji in the evening only from 8:30 to 9:00 PM in winter and from 9:30 to 10:00 PM in summer. From Brijeshwari temple the Aarti would be online from 6:00 to 7:00 AM in winter and from 5:00 to 6:00 AM in summer during morning hours and from 7:00 to 8:00 PM in winter and summer each. From Chamunda Temple the Aarti would be aired daily from 8:00 to 8:30 AM both in summer and winter. The evening timings will remain from 6:30 to 7:00 in winter and 8:00 to 8:30 PM in summer.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, Industry Minister of Himachsal Bikram Thakur, MP Kishan Kapoor, Chairman State Planning Board Ramesh Chand Dhawala, MLAs Arjun Thakur and Rajesh Thakur, Political Advisor to CM Trilok Jamwal, State BJP Incharge Avinash Rai Khanna, Pawan Rana, DC Dr. Nipun Jindal, SP Khushhal Sharma, Director, Art, Language and Culture Department Dr. Pankaj Lalit, senior officers and local leaders were, also, present in the live telecast of function of Shri Kedar Dham (Uttrakhand) presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the premises of Jwalaji Temple.