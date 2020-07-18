Himachal Pradesh CM inaugurated and laid foundation stones of worth Rs. 120.66 crore developmental projects

Shimla: Chief Minister Shri Jai Ram Thakur inaugurating and laying foundation stones of developmental projects in Jubbal Kotkhai Vidhand Sabha through video conferencing from Shimla on 18 July 2020.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth Rs. 120.66 crore in Kotkhai area of Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly constituency of Shimla district through video conferencing from Shimla today. With this, Chief Minister has dedicated projects worth Rs. 270 crore in Jubbal Kotkhai Vidhan Sabha area which includes Rs. 76.20 crore projects in Jubbal area, 73.13 crore projects in Nawar area and Rs. 120.66 crore projects in Kotkhai area.

The projects dedicated today to the people of Kotkhai area includes Rs. 2.66 crore 30 meter pedestrian bridge over Giri river, Rs. 2.35 crore Bagheri- Barech link road, Rs. 13.18 lakh building of veterinary dispensary Satandali, Rs. 60.20 lakh building of Primary Health Centre Devgarh, Rs. 70.92 lakh Primary Health Centre Garwag, Rs. 1.23 crore Office and residential building of Assistant Engineer, PWD Kotkhai, Rs. 64.59 lakh lift drinking water supply scheme Baunh (Gramin) and storage tank of Parali panchayat. Rs. 52.48 lakh drinking supply scheme Jangal Katach and Badarana under Gram Panchayat Pandali, Rs. 48.97 lakh lift drinking water supply scheme from Kangi Nala for Gram Panchayat Kyari, Parali and Panog of Ghyal area, Rs. 36.43 lakh lift drinking water supply scheme for Daran Basti under Gram Panchayat Kyaravi and Rs. 2.95 crore 22KV Electric Control Sub Centre Chamen in Tehsil Kotkhai.

Jai Ram Thakur laid foundation stones of widening and strengthening of Kotkhai, Devari-Khaneti Tikkar road via Diyorighat to be constructed at a cost of Rs. 9.06 crore, Dharola-Balog-Pajhai link road to be built at Rs. 48.90 lakh, Rs. 45.40 lakh Pandali-Parotidhar link road, Rs. 86.07 lakh residential building of Police Thana Kotkhai, office building of Executive Engineer, HPPWD, Kotkhai to be built at a cost of Rs. 1.76 crore, Rs. 28.39 crore lift/flow drinking water supply scheme for Jubbal-Kotkhai area under Jal Jeevan Mission, Rs. 69.25 lakh drinking water supply scheme for Marathu village under Gram Panchayat Tharola, Rs. 17 crore Packing and Grading Line (improved) and CA Store Gumma, Rs. 45.58 crore 220/66 KV 2×63 MVA Electric Sub Centre Pragatinagar, Rs. 3.57 crore 22 KV Electric Control Sub Centre Kupari Nala and Rs. 15 lakh Panchayat Community Centre under Gram Panchayat Devgarh in Jubbal-Kotkhai Developmental Block.

Addressing the people through video conferencing, Chief Minister said that dedicating projects worth about Rs. 270 crore in a single constituency through video conferencing was a record in itself. He said that all these projects would usher an era of progress and prosperity in Jubbal Kotkhai Vidhan Sabha area.

Jai Ram Thakur said the upgradation and strengthening of packing grading line and CA store at Gumma would facilitate the apple growers of the constituency in particular and growers of district Shimla in general. He said that with the upgradation of the capacity of the CA store would be enhanced from 1340 metric tonnes to 2000 metric tonnes. He said that a new food processing unit at Parali would ensure remunerative prices to the apple growers.

Chief Minister said that the previous government during its five year tenure did nothing for the area whereas last two and a half years had witnessed unprecedented development not only in Jubbal Kotkhai Vidhan Sabha area but in every nook and corner of the State. He also appreciated the concern of Chief Whip Narender Bragta for development of the area.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the State government was effectively handling the situation of corona pandemic in the State. He said that although the number of cases has gone up but the recovery rate of the State was one of the best in the country.

Chief Whip and local MLA Narender Bragta while thanking the Chief Minister for evincing keen interest in development of Jubbal Kotkhai area said that two and a half years tenure of the present State Government has witnessed unprecedented development in the State. He said that the 28.39 crore water supply scheme under Jal Jeevan Mission would facilitate thousands of people of about 102 villages. He said that the electric sub centre at Pragatinagar being constructed by spending Rs. 45.58 crore would go a long way in addressing the problem of low voltage and power supply.

BJP Mandal President Gopal Jabaik, Deputy Commissioner Shimla Amit Kashyap, Managing Director HPMC Debasweta Banik were also present on the occasion.

Related

comments