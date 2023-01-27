Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu condoles demise of Punjab MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh

Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu attended the ‘Bhog and Antim Ardaas’ of late Member of Parliament, Chaudhary Santokh Singh at Jalandhar today, who passed away on 14th of this month.

While expressing his grief, Chief Minister said that the void created by his demise, can’t be filled. “I remember that during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Chaudhary Santokh Singh was seen treading along with senior congress leader, Rahul Gandhi throughout his yatra in Punjab” said Sh. Sukhu.

I want to say here, that during the Punjab elections, we had spent days and nights canvassing together, said Sh. Sukhu. His contributions towards the welfare of the weaker sections and his affection towards the people of Punjab will always be remembered.

The Chief Minister prayed for the peace of the departed soul and strength to the family members to bear the irretrievable loss.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary, Sanjay Awasthi, MLA Vinod Sultanpuri, Punjab Congress Chief, Raja Warring were also present on the occasion amongst others.