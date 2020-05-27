Shimla: Himachal Pradesh BJP President Rajiv Bindal resigned from his post Today in a dramatic political move . He has sent his resignation to BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda. Bindal has taken this step in reaction of the controversy over the audio case of millions of transactions of former state health director, Dr. AK Gupta.

In his resignation letter sent to BJP National President JP Nadda, Bindal said that Vigilance is investigating the case relating to a Audio CD and have arrested the former health director HP and Fingers are also being raised on the state BJP for this episode. He said that though the transacted audio case has nothing to do with the BJP, yet he has resigned from his post on moral grounds so that the alleged corruption of the audio CDs can be conducted without any political pressure.

Bindal became the President of Himachal BJP on January 18 this year. Bindal has also been the Health Minister in the earlier Dhumal government.

It is noteworthy that Himachal Vigilance arrested the then Health Director, Dr. AK Gupta on the night of 20 May. Vigilance took this action after an audio CD related to the transaction went viral. In fact, in the 43-second viral audio, the then health director, Dr. Gupta, while talking with a man, is demanding Rs 5 lakh. The transaction is believed to be related to the purchase and sale of PPE kits in the Corona disaster. Vigilance has filed a case against the Health Director in Section 7 and 8 of the Anti-Corruption Act. The state government suspended Dr. Gupta with immediate effect. There have also been allegations that the suspended person is close to a prominent BJP leader.

