Himachal Pradesh: Beneficiaries of Himcare and Ayushman Bharat to get free treatment for COVID-19 in registered privat

Shimla: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that in wake of increase in number of covid-19 patients, the State Government has decided to provide free treatment to the beneficiaries of Himcare and Ayushman Bharat Scheme to the covid-19 patients in registered private hospitals which have been dedicated as Covid Hospitals. He was presiding over a meeting with the senior officers of the State Government and members of Covid-19 Management Committees here today.



Jai Ram Thakur said that as many as 4.16 lakh families have been registered under Ayushman Bharat and 5.13 lakh families under State sponsored Himcare scheme till date. He said that all these families would now be eligible for the free treatment of covid-19.



The Chief Minister said that the State Government has succeeded in increasing the oxygen storage capacity by about 25 MT during last few days besides operationalizing PSA oxygen Plants in the State. He said that total 3080 bed capacity was available for the covid patients in the State which would be enhanced by 1100 beds in next few days. He said that the capacity of oxygenated bed was 2505 and the same would be enhanced in a phased manner.



Jai Ram Thakur said that the State Government has decided to prioritise few sections of the society for getting vaccinated keeping in view their nature of duty. He said that drivers and conductors of HRTC buses, drivers and conductors of private trucks and buses, fuel pump operators, PDS depot holders, teachers on covid duty, banks and finances service staff, staff of Food and Civil Supplies, chemists and lok mitra kendras operators would be provided covid vaccine on priority.



The Chief Minister said that the State Government has already initiated registration process regarding getting vaccination for the people between the age group of 18 to 44 years. The State has been allocated 1.07 lakh vaccine doses for this age group and the vaccination process would be started from 17th of this month. He said that vaccination would be done on first come first service basis as per time of registration.



Jai Ram Thakur said that a dedicated district level control room would be established in district to facilitate the covid patients in getting ambulances for hospitals and also drop back vehicles. He said that it must also be ensured that the ambulances have sufficient oxygen and other equipments so that patients being transported to the hospitals do not face any inconvenience.



The Chief Minister urged the various industrial houses to come forward for contributing generously towards Chief Minister Covid Fund. He also felt the need for proper utilization and mobilization of resources available in the State.



Presentations were made by Convener Logistics Committee Arindam Chaudhary, Convener Resource Mobilization Committee Abid Hussain Sadiq, Convener Covid-19 Patient/Ambulance Management Committee Dr. Rajesh Thakur and Convener IEC Committee Dr. Nipun Jindal.



Political Advisor to Chief Minister Trilok Jamwal, Chief Secretary Anil Khachi, Additional Chief Secretary J.C. Sharma, Principal Secretary Subhashish Panda, Secretary Health Amitabh Awasthi and senior officers attended the meeting.





