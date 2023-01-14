Himachal Pradesh : Allowance for inmates of vridh ashrams, orphanages and less privileged

An apparel allowance worth Rs. 10,000 per person, per year will be provided to the inmates of old age homes, orphanages, destitute women and deaf and dumb children stated Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during his visit to the ‘Old Age Home’ at Basantpur in Shimla district today.

A sum of Rs. 5000 would be provided for summer wear and Rs. 5000 for winter clothing, he said. The State government would ensure to provide better apparels to these lesser privileged people of the society. He also interacted with the inmates of the Old Age Home and enquired about the facilities being provided to them.

Chief Minister directed the authorities concerned to celebrate major festivals with the inmates of old age homes, destitute children and women so that they could get a feeling of belongingness. He said that the State government has also decided to provide Rs. 500 as festive allowance to all the inmates of orphanages, homes for destitute women and those living in old age homes so that they could also celebrate the festivals as like other people.

Chief Minister was accorded warm welcome enroute at Dhami, Tikkerghati, Mandri, Bagipul etc. Chief Minister was also welcomed by the Vyapar Mandal Sunni.

Principal Advisor (Media) to the Chief Minister Naresh Chauhan and OSD to the Chief Minister Gopal Sharma were present on the occasion among others.