Himachal Governor Bandaru Dattatraya celebrates 74th Birthday

Shimla:

Governor Bandaru Dattatraya celebrated his 74th birthday at Raj Bhavan, today.



President of India Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, and Home Minister Amit Shah greeted him on phone and wished him a long and healthy life.



Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Agriculture Minister Virender Kanwar greeted him at Raj Bhavan. The Chief Minister wished him good health and long life and said that the State Government will continue to receive his guidance.



Union Ministers and Governors of various states also greeted him.



Earlier, the Governor performed Yajna on his birthday.



Later, Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu along with other senior officers of the department called on the Governor and wished him.



Mayor Municipal Corporation Shimla, Satya Kaundal, Vice Chancellors, other senior officers of the State Government including other prominent people and Raj Bhavan staff joined the birthday celebration by following the Covid guidelines at Raj Bhavan in the morning.

