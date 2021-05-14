Himachal CM urges religious organisations to come forward in serving humanity

Shimla: All the religious leaders must motivate their respective communities to come forward in serving the humanity during the Corona pandemic. This was stated by the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while virtually addressing the representatives of various Religious Organizations of the State from Shimla today.



Chief Minister said that various religious organizations have come forward to help the Government by providing assistance in form of liberally donating towards Chief Minister Covid-19 Fund and providing their available infrastructure in the State to be used as Covid hospitals. He urged the religious organizations to come forward to help those in home isolation.



Jai Ram Thakur said that religious organizations should also motivate the general public in strictly obeying the Covid Appropriate behaviour. He also urged them to motivate their followers to help the people in distress and also generously help the needy. He also requested religious organizations to help the family members of the deceased of Covid-19 in performing the last rites of the deceased person as it has become a big challenge due to the nature of this virus.



Chief Minister said that since about 90 percent of the Covid-19 patients were in home isolation, therefore, it was important to keep their morale high besides providing them best medical treatment. He said that religious organizations can play a major role by motivating Covid-19 patients to adopt positive attitude.



Education, Language and Culture Minister Govind Singh Thakur said that the religious organisations and their leaders can play a vital role in motivating the people of the State to follow SoPs and guidelines of the State Government issued from time to time.



Member of Parliament Suresh Kashyap also shared his views on the occasion.



Secretary Health Amitabh Awasthi said that the representative of religious organisations can play a major role in motivating the masses to collectively fight the pandemic. He said that there were about 40,000 active cases and about 2100 deaths were reported due to corona virus in the State. He urged the religious leaders to appeal to their respective communities to get themselves tested for Covid-19 virus in case they have any kind of symptoms. He said that delay in treatment leads to increase in fatality rate. He also urged the religious leaders to come forward to contribute liberally towards Chief Minister Covid-19 Fund which would go a long way in helping the needy during the time of distress.



State Head Art of Living Pankaj Sharma, Chet Ram Kondal and Janak Raj of Radha Swami Satsang Beas, President Gurudwara Singh Sabha Shimla Jaswinder Singh, Amrit Singh Shah from Gurudwara Nahan, Kamlesh Barwal form Art of Living, Chairman Wafk Board Rajbali, General Secretary Kinnour Mahabodhi Society Dodup Negi, Jai Chand Thakur President Kullu district Kar Daar Sangh, Lala Paljor of Lahaul Spiti, Pushp Raj Sharma assured the Chief Minister for all possible help from the religious organization to effectively fight the pandemic.



Director Language, Art and Culture Sunil Sharma welcomed the Chief Minister and other dignitaries present on the occasion.





