Himachal CM urges Pharma companies to ramp up their production levels

Shimla: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, while presiding over the virtual meeting with the Captains of the Pharma Industry of the State from Shimla today, urged them to provide their wholehearted support to collectively fight the pandemic.



Chief Minister said that the State has emerged as ‘Asia’s Pharma Hub’ and has been among the leading States in the country in helping the nation in fighting against Covid-19 pandemic since last more than one year. He said that during the first wave, India shipped 50 million tablets of Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to the United States and Himachal Pradesh contributed by manufacturing HCQ in this global endeavour for safety of mankind.



He said that the role of Pharma Industry in fighting this pandemic was crucial and the Captains of Pharma Industry not only gave their wholehearted support to the State Government in fighting the Covid-19, but also provided assistance to the Government under the CSR. He thanked the Pharma companies for supporting the State Government in these difficult times by contributing funds for State’s Health Infrastructure, which was the top priority of the Government. He also thanked the industry for providing oxygen cylinders to the State, due to which the State succeeded in increasing the storage capacity by about 25 MT. He also invited the Pharma Companies for setting up manufacturing units for medical equipments such as Oxygen Concentrators, Cylinders etc.



Jai Ram Thakur said that the second wave of the pandemic was more devastating and the State of Himachal Pradesh has emerged as the lifeline for the neighbouring States of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi for oxygen supplies. He said that not only this, Covid Kit, approved by the WHO and several lifesaving medicines were being manufactured in Himachal Pradesh. He urged the Pharma companies to ramp up their production levels wherever possible and assured them that the State Government would provide all the required assistance and cooperation.



Chief Minister said that being professionals in the field, the State Government seeks partnership of the Pharma industry in making Himachal Pradesh one of the leading Exporters in Pharma Sector. He said that the State Government was focused on enhancing ease of business and with the support of Industry, the State has secured 7th position in All India ranking in Ease of Doing Business. He said that the State Government would sympathetically consider the demands of the Pharma industry for providing vaccination to the workers of Pharma companies on priority, keeping in consideration the supply of the vaccine for the State. He also assured the Pharma industry that all their demands and issues would be redressed at the earliest.



Additional Chief Secretary Industries Ram Subhag Singh said that ESI Hospital Kala Amb would be taken in hand soon and would be started at the earliest. He said that work has been awarded for construction of 220 KV sub station at Kala Amb in Sirmour district.



Director cum Commissioner Industries Hansraj Sharma welcomed the Chief Minister and other officers present in the meeting. He said that the State Government has ensured that the production in the Pharma industry goes uninterrupted. He also proposed vote of thanks.



President Himachal Pradesh State Drug Manufacturers Association Dr. Rajesh Gupta thanked the Chief Minister for providing all possible help to the Pharma Industry to keep their production going even during the lockdown last year and Corona Curfew this year. He said that Himachal Pradesh not only provides good environment but also assure good governance, good law and order, good industrial relations, which were boon to the industrial growth. He assured the Chief Minister that the association would provide all possible assistance to the State Government under the CSR.



Sanjay Suri of Morepen, Ashok Goyal of Tirupati Group, Dr. A.H. Khan of Sun Pharma, Viral Shah of Acme licenses, Sanjay Mishra of Cipla, B.R. Sikri, Suresh Uniyal of Farmanta Bio-Tech, Narayan Reddy and Chetan of Dr Reddy Labs, Rakesh Chitkara of Abbott, Deepak of Zydus Cadilla, Satya Shiv Dasai of Glenmark and Sanjay Singla also expressed their views on the occasion. They also urged the Chief Minister to provide vaccination of workers of Pharma industry on priority basis.

