Himachal CM pays floral tribute to Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar

Shimla: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, on the occasion of 115th birth anniversary of first Chief Minister and Founder of Himachal Pradesh, Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar paid floral tribute to the former Chief Minister by garlanding his statue at The Ridge Shimla today.







Later, the Chief Minister while participating in a function held on the occasion at Vidhan Sabha Complex Shimla also garlanded the portrait of Dr. Parmar.







Speaker State Vidhan Sabha Vipin Singh Parmar, Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Sarveen Chaudhary, Health Minister Dr. Rajiv Saizal, Power Minister Sukh Ram Chaudhary, Deputy Speaker, Hansraj, Chief Whip Bikram Jaryal, Deputy Chief Whip Kamlesh Kumari, former Speakers Dr Radharaman Shashtri and Dr Rajiv Bindal, MLAs, Secretary Vidhan Sabha and other dignitaries also paid their floral tributes to Dr. Parmar on the occasion.





