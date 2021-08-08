Himachal CM extends financial assistance to Saumi Devi

Shimla: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today sanctioned financial assistance of rupees one lakh to Saumi Devi, a resident of village Vasan under Malot post office of Tehsil Balichowki in district Mandi during his visit to Seraj Vidhan Sabha area keeping in view her poor financial condition. He has extended financial assistance to Saumi Devi to support her five grand children.



Chief Minister said that the state government was committed towards welfare of every section of the society and was providing every possible assistance to the needy to live a respectable life.



Saumi Devi has expressed her gratitude towards Chief Minister for this kindness.





