Himachal CM announces Jal Shakti Division at Killar and Sub-division at Sach



Shimla: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today performed inaugurations and foundation stones laying ceremonies of developmental projects of about Rs. 23 crore at Killar in Pangi Sub Division of Chamba district.



The Chief Minister inaugurated Rs. 1.15 crore taxi stand at Killar, Rs. 4.02 crore 140 feet span motorable bailey bridge over Saichu Nallah on Sahali to Dhanala road, Rs. 2.31 crore 90 feet span motorable bailey bridge over Harbin nallah on Saichu to Chasak Bhatori road, Rs. 2.41 crore 120 feet span single lane bailey bridge over Kulal nallah on Mindhal to Kulal road. He laid foundation stone of 12.51 crore arts block and protection work at Government Degree College, Killar. He also distributed solar Grid Power Plants (250 W) on behalf of Himurja.



Jai Ram Thakur announced opening of Jal Shakti Division at Killar and Jal Shakti Sub Division at Sach. He announced opening of new PHC at Surah and Kariyuni and upgradation of Middle Schools Mingal and Luj to Government High Schools. He also released logo of tourism and map regarding important tourist places in the valley. He said that the area would be developed from tourism point of view under ‘Nai Rahein Nai Manjilen prjoct’.



Chief Minister also distributed solar plants to six people on behalf of Himurja. As many as 1162 solar plants would be provided in the Pangi valley by spending Rs. 4.38 crore. He said that 1000 solar plants had already been provided to BPL families in the valley by spending an amount of Rs. 3.83 crore.



Jai Ram Thakur said that Rs. 144.35 crore had been spent in Pangi Sub Division on various developmental schemes during last three and a half years under Integrated Tribal Development Sub Plan. He said that work on 4.16 crore Mini Secretariat building at Killar was going on war footing. He said that during this period three bridges worth Rs. 30.25 crore had been constructed in Pangi valley.



MP and State BJP President Suresh Kashyap said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was providing all possible help to the State Government and country was safe under his dynamic leadership. He said that State was forging ahead on path of progress and prosperity under able leadership of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. He also detailed various schemes initiated by the Central and State Governments.



Deputy Speaker, State Vidhan Sabha Hans Raj urged the Chief Minister to take up the matter of declaring Chamba to Pangi and Pangi to Lahaul road as National Highways with Central Government to facilitate the people of these areas.



MLA Jiya Lal Kapoor thanked the Chief Minister for dedicating developmental projects worth crores of rupees in his constituency. He also thanked the Chief Minister for opening Jal Shakti Division at Killar and Sub Division at Sach. He detailed various developmental needs of the area.



State BJP Organization Secretary Pawan Rana, Additional Chief Secretary J.C Sharma, Mandal BJP President Hakam Rana, Members TAC Turk Chand, Kalyan and Raj Kumar, Chief Executive Officer HIMURJA Rupali Thakur, Deputy Commissioner Chamba D.C. Rana and other senior officers were present on the occasion.





