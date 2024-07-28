Hilton Expands Global Footprint with Debut of Flagship Property in the Heart of Kathmandu, Nepal

The tallest hotel in Kathmandu, this 172‑room property offers guests unparalleled views of the Himalayan mountains, as well as flexible and hyper‑personalised experiences.

KATHMANDU, Nepal — Hilton (NYSE: HLT) announces the grand opening of Hilton Kathmandu, marking the leading hospitality company’s foray into Nepal. Located in the heart of the Kathmandu Valley, the hotel is located in Naxal, just four kilometres from Tribhuvan International Airport and minutes away from tourist attractions such as Thamel and Durbar Marg – considered to be the heart of the city – making it an ideal base for both business and leisure travellers. Owned and developed by the Shanker Group, this stunning property represents a significant milestone in Hilton’s robust growth and expansion in the Indian subcontinent. Nepal enjoys a high travel demand and is extremely popular among consumers looking for adventure, religious and cultural getaways.

Hilton Kathmandu seamlessly blends Nepal’s rich heritage with contemporary design. As the tallest hotel in Kathmandu and the only one with a glass facade, it offers breathtaking views of the Langtang Valley’s mountain ranges. The rooms, from elegant abodes to spacious presidential suites, are inspired by the city’s prayer flags symbolizing peace and compassion. The facade showcases vertical glass fins that change colour with the light, while intricate patterns of traditional Nepali Dhaka fabric adorn staff uniforms, the lobby and other guest areas. The striking design maximizes mountain views with floor-to-ceiling glass walls that bathe the hotel in natural light. Award-winning architectural features are incorporated throughout the building like the cantilevered entrance, temperature-controlled rooftop pool, all-day dining outlet; and panoramic vistas showcase Nepal’s natural landscapes and cityscape.

Alexandra Jaritz, senior vice president, Brand Management, Asia Pacific, Hilton, said, “For more than a century, Hilton has been a pioneer of international hospitality, so it is with great pride that our first hotel in Nepal is being established as a landmark for the city’s discerning guests. Hilton Kathmandu is a stunning addition to our portfolio and every aspect of the hotel has been meticulously crafted to immerse guests in this unique destination and allow them to experience Nepal’s rich history and culture against the dramatic backdrop of the Langtang mountains.”

Beyond its proximity to Tribhuvan International Airport, Hilton Kathmandu enjoys excellent access to the Thamel district. This central location places guests within walking distance of an array of cafes, pubs, gaming hubs, and entertainment venues. Furthermore, the hotel’s proximity to the Narayanhiti Palace Museum and Durbar Marg allow easy access to Kathmandu’s rich cultural heritage.

Bringing the light and warmth of Hilton’s signature hospitality to Nepal, the hotel has committed to crafting special experiences for guests. Whether it is offering tailored concierge services, collaborating with Sherpas to curate once-in-a-lifetime adventures, or the hotel’s personalised wellness programs at the spa, guests are encouraged to immerse in Nepal’s varied offerings in ways that are unique to them.

Other touchpoints that encourage customization at Hilton Kathmandu include flexible check-in/out times, choice of room and service upgrades – including exclusive access to the Executive Lounge – and adaptable indoor or outdoor banquet spaces. Whether intimate or grand, these versatile venues transform to suit specific needs, appealing to a diverse range of travellers.

Zubin Saxena, senior vice president and country head, India, Hilton said, “We are delighted to announce the opening of Hilton Kathmandu, marking our strategic entry into Nepal—a country with rich cultural heritage and significant tourism potential. This launch underscores our commitment to expanding Hilton’s footprint in the Indian subcontinent. With Hilton Kathmandu, we are committed to delivering unparalleled experiences that merge the essence of Nepali hospitality with Hilton’s world-class standards.”

Shahil Agrawal, chairman, Shanker Group, said, “It is a privilege to join forces with a global brand such as Hilton to introduce this studding addition to the skyline of Kathmandu. We’ve meticulously created a hotel that encapsulates the spirit of this vibrant destination and celebrates Nepalese heritage while embodying the brand’s signature hospitality. We look forward to becoming a cornerstone of Kathmandu’s thriving tourism industry and welcoming guests from around the world. Our group has deep Nepali lineage and we are excited to marry that with Hilton’s global brand strength, to welcome guests to this hallmark hotel.”

Hilton Kathmandu offers five unique dining venues, each providing an exceptional culinary experience that showcases a blend of international and local flavours. At the lobby level, LAVA BOX and HAVA cater to diverse tastes, from quick grab-and-go meals to relaxed bistro-style dining. On the 13th floor, ASA features live cooking stations where chefs create personalised dishes from the freshest ingredients. ORION, the rooftop bar named after the constellation visible in Kathmandu, offers stunning views that transition from day to night. Also on the rooftop, LYRA features cabanas and sun loungers, perfect for alfresco drinks and dining against majestic mountain vistas.

As part of Hilton’s commitment to sustainability, Hilton Kathmandu incorporates eco-friendly practices, aiming to reduce its environmental footprint while delivering thoughtful guest experiences. The hotel offers environmentally friendly amenities, including two EV Charging Stations and a green fleet of electric vehicles. The property’s seismic-resilient building infrastructure is equipped with German technology shock absorbers, ensuring a secure stay for all guests.

Hilton Kathmandu is a part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 24 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount and free standard Wi-Fi. Members also enjoy popular digital tools available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in and choose their room.

Hilton Kathmandu is located at Thirbam Sadak, Near Bhagwati Bahal, Naxal, Kathmandu 44600, Nepal and joins almost 90 Hilton Hotels & Resorts across Asia Pacific, with recent additions that include Hilton Singapore Orchard and Hilton Saigon, and upcoming openings in Shanghai, Hyderabad and Kyoto. Read more about Hiton Hotels and Resorts on Stories From Hilton.