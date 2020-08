New Delhi: Spike of 69,652 cases and 977 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours. The COVID19 tally in the country rises to 28,36,926 including 6,86,395 active cases, 20,96,665 cured/discharged/migrated & 53,866 deaths informed Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Total number of samples tested up to 19th August is 3,26,61,252 including 9,18,470 samples tested yesterday informed Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Related

comments