Highest ever recoveries registered in a single day; more than 36,000 patients discharged

New Delhi: Yesterday recorded the highest ever recoveries in a single day. 36,145 COVID-19 patients were cured and discharged in the last 24 hours. This has taken the total number of recovered cases to 8,85,576. The recovery rate has achieved another high of fast approaching 64%. It stands at 63.92% today. This means more patients are recovering thus maintaining the steadily widening difference between recovered and active COVID-19 patients. This gap has crossed 4 lakh and currently stands at 4,17,694. Recovered cases are 1.89 times the active cases (4,67,882).

The Union government has advised all State/UT governments to keep up with and effectively implement the strategy of “Test, Track and Treat”. For the first time a record number of more than 4,40,000 tests have been conducted in a single day. With 4,42,263 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the number of Test Per Million (TPM) has further increased to 11,805 and cumulative testing to 1,62,91,331. For the first time, Government labs have set a new record of testing 3,62,153 samples. The private labs have also scaled a new high of 79,878 samples tested in a single day.

The aggressive testing along with ramped up hospital infrastructure by combining public and private sector efforts has enabled early identification and prompt triaging of COVID-19 patients leading to lower fatalities. As a result, the Case Fatality Rate is progressively falling and currently, it is 2.31%. India has one of the lowest fatality rates in the world.

