Highest ever Coal Stocks Available at Thermal Power Plants

The Ministry of Coal (MoC) is working tirelessly round the clock to ensure a consistent supply of coal to thermal power plants. As result of enhanced production, efficient management of logistics and smooth inter agency coordination, Ministry of Coal has ensured the highest ever stocks of Coal at thermal power plants. This proactive initiative aims to secure uninterrupted power for citizens nationwide during this peak demand period. Despite extremely high demand for power, the coal stocks at Thermal Power Plants remain robust, exceeding 45 million tonnes (MT) as on June 16, 2024, which is ~ 31.71% higher compared to the same period last year when it was 34.25 MT.

The demand of Coal based power has grown by 7.30 % in this FY compared to last year in same period. This is highest ever demand of coal.

As on 16.06.24, cumulative coal production stands at 207.48 MT, reflecting a growth of 9.27% compared to the corresponding period last year, which was 189.87 MT. Coal India Limited (CIL) has recorded coal production of 160.25 MT, growing by 7.28% compared to the corresponding period last year, which stood at 149.38 MT. Similarly, coal production from captive and commercial mines reached 33 MT, with a growth of 27% compared to the corresponding period last year.

The cumulative coal dispatch stands at 220.31MT as on June 16, 2024, with a growth of 7.65% compared to the corresponding period last year which was at 204.65 MT. Coal India Limited recorded 166.58 MT in dispatches, growing by over 4% compared to the corresponding period last year which was 158.91 MT. Coal dispatch from captive and commercial mines is recorded at 39.45 MT, with a growth of 30%. Dispatch to the power sector stands at 180.35 MT, reflecting a growth of 5.71% compared to 170.61 MT last year.

This achievement is attributed to efficient logistical arrangements ensuring a smooth and adequate supply of coal. The Sub-Group, comprising representatives from the Ministry of Power, Ministry of Coal, Ministry of Railways, and power-generating companies has played a crucial role in maintaining an efficient supply chain.

The overall coal stock in the country (mines, transit, power plants) is over 144.68 MT, ensuring a sufficient coal supply to the power sector. The Ministry of Railways has ensured 10% average growth in the daily availability of railway rakes, with an average of 428.40 rakes per day supplied daily as of June 16, 2024. The evacuation through coastal shipping has also experienced significant growth. Traditionally, coal was transported via Paradip port only, but now, under proper coordination according to the coal logistics policy, coal is also being evacuated through Dhamra and Gangavaram ports. The infrastructural augmentation in the railway network has notably improved the movement of rakes from Son Nagar to Dadri, resulting in more than a 100% improvement in turnaround time.

The Ministry of Coal is fully committed to ramp up coal production and transportation, ensuring power plants have ample reserves to meet the surge in electricity demand. These coordinated efforts have significantly contributed to maintaining a steady and efficient coal supply to meet the high power demand.