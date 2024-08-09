High Powered Committee to revamp research efforts of Indian Council of Agricultural research

Government time to time constitutes high power committees of distinguished agricultural technocrats and other experts to review the research programs and efforts of the Indian Council of Agricultural research (ICAR) and suggest ways for enhancing research outputs of the ICAR. Last such committee was constituted in 2017 to undertake outcome review of various schemes of ICAR for XIIth plan period.

ICAR has eight regional committees, covering States and Union-Territories. Meetings of Regional Committees are organized at periodic intervals. These meetings are attended by State Govt. officials and all the research institutes of ICAR located in that region. In these meetings, all the problems or issues faced by the farmers in that particular state are raised by the State Govt officials and solutions are provided by ICAR research institutes. ICAR also initiates research on some of the issues/problems put forth by the states in these meetings. ICAR also gets regular feedback from Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) about farmers’ problems in the field and takes necessary action to address these problems through research and extension.

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) conducts research specific to the local climatic and geophysical conditions for suitability of technologies in various agro-ecological zones, soil types, climatic type, and crop suitability, allowing for region-specific research and technology development. ICAR collaborates with State Agricultural Universities (SAUs) through All India Coordinated Research Projects (AICRPs) for localized research on crops, livestock, fisheries and farming practices to address regional agricultural challenges across multiple states. ICAR also promotes climate-resilient agriculture, development of drought-resistant crop varieties, efficient water management practices, and sustainable farming techniques suitable to local climatic stresses. Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) serve as district-level centers providing localized research, training, and extension services. They ensure technology demonstration and dissemination through frontline demonstrations, on-farm trials, and extension activities for effective transfer of developed technologies to farmers.