Bhubaneswar: Propelling the industrial development further, the High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) under chairmanship of CM Naveen Patnai9k has approved 9 Invest In Odisha proposals worth ₹1,01,804.43 Cr with employment potential of 28,565 people. The projects are in sectors like Steel, Green Energy/ESDM, Oil & Gas, Cement, Textile, Green Hydrogen and Chemicals.

The HLCA approved the expansion proposal of JSW Utkal Steel to enhance its planned Integrated Steel Plant capacity from 12 MTPA to 24 MTPA with an investment of ₹75,000 Cr. The industrial project is expected to generate employment for 12,000 people.

In the Green Energy Equipment & ESDM sector, Avaada Electro’s project to establish a manufacturing facility for ingots, wafers, solar cells, and modules in Haldiapada, #Khordha received HLCA’s approval. This project with an investment of ₹11,300 Cr, is expected to create employment opportunities for 4,000 people.

Other projects include, L&T Energy Green Tech’s Green Ammonia Plant in Paradeep, Jagatsinghpur; Berger Paints’ manufacturing unit for Intermediates, Paints and allied products; Indian Oil Corporation’s Polyester products manufacturing unit at Textile Park in Bhandaripokhari, Bhadrak.

The approved projects also include Petronet LNG’s LNG Terminal in Gopalpur, Ganjam; Toshali Cement’s expansion proposal to increase the clinker capacity to 1.75 MTPA and Cement grinding capacity to 1.40 MTPA in Ampavalli, Koraput.