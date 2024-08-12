High level bilateral meeting between Union Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan and New Zealand Minister Mr. Todd Mcclay

Today, India’s Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Mr. Todd Mcclay, New Zealand’s Minister for Agriculture, Forestry, Trade, and Associate Minister for Foreign Affairs, along with his delegation for a high-level bilateral meeting held today at the Krishi Bhavan in New Delhi.

The meeting focused on key areas of mutual interest and opportunities for collaboration. Discussions were centered on sharing information about the agricultural priorities of both countries and exploring new avenues for partnership, including the proposed Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) on horticulture. The ministers expressed their commitment to deepening the agricultural partnership, which has seen significant progress in recent years.

Minister Chouhan expressed his appreciation for New Zealand’s proactive efforts in strengthening ties with India and acknowledged the importance of the New Zealand government’s ongoing commitment to this relationship. He highlighted the historical, business and cultural ties between the two nations, noting the significant contributions of the Indian diaspora in New Zealand and the increasing educational exchanges between the countries.

Meeting was also attended by the High Commissioner of New Zealand to India Mr Patrick Rata besides senior Officers of both countries.

Key outcomes of the meeting included positive developments in trade and market access. New Zealand’s support for the import of Indian pomegranates and the lifting of restrictions on mango exports was warmly acknowledged. Minister Chouhan also expressed his hope for swift approval of the newly audited VHT facilities in Lucknow and Delhi, which would further enhance the export of Indian mangoes to New Zealand.

Additionally, the New Zealand Minister thanked for the recent resumption of pine log exports to India from New Zealand, helping them overcome previous fumigation-related challenges. Union Minister Shri Chouhan reiterated India’s support for continuing cooperation in this area and emphasized the potential for expanding trade in other agricultural products, including fresh and dried fruits like oranges and bananas. He especially mentioned considering early market access to Indian exporters for exporting Grapes to New Zealand. Both sides agreed on fostering greater private-sector partnerships to further enhance bilateral trade and investment.

The meeting also touched upon the importance of technical cooperation in Research and Development especially in horticulture & cage fisheries, recognizing the vast potential for collaboration in this sector. The ministers reaffirmed their commitment to working closely to strengthen economic and trade ties, benefiting farmers, producers, and consumers in both countries.

The meeting concluded with Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan extending his best wishes to Minister Mcclay and his delegation for a productive and pleasant stay in India.