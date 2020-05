Cuttack: Odisha High Court asks the state govt to complete the chariot construction work for Puri Rath Yatra 2020 by June 22. Advocate General of the State replies before the court that the construction will be completed in due time as the work is in full swing.

It should be noted that the construction work of the chariots for Puri Rath Yatra this year started around 10 days after the scheduled date due to lockdown imposed in the wake of Covid pandemic.

