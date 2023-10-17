Hero Vired introduces Application Development Certificate Program for aspiring coders

National, 17 October 2023: Hero Vired – India’s premium LearnTech company for professionals and higher education aspirants, today announced the launch of a Certificate Program in Application Development, accredited by the National Skill Development Corporation. The program aims to equip learners from non-technology backgrounds with introductory knowledge of coding, and web application development to help them secure an entry-level tech job.

Hero Vired is the first edtech company to offer an industry-modelled, and foundational application development course led by industry stalwarts from leading corporates. Focussing on Python and Flask, the program will impart problem-solving skills, and knowledge on data structures and algorithms essential for making learners achieve job-readiness for an entry-level job in application development in just 6.5 months. This program is designed to support learners transition from non-tech to tech jobs and become a part of dynamic and growing industries.

Commenting on the launch of the new program, Akshay Munjal, Founder & CEO, Hero Vired said, “At Hero Vired, we have a steadfast focus on preparing our learners for jobs of the future through cutting-edge, industry-aligned programs. We are committed to fostering continuous learning and providing a premium education environment to empower the next generation of industry leaders. As the demand for tech and tech-related roles rises, we are excited to watch our learners take on a transformative journey in their careers with this program.”

This course offers 90% hands-on learning with simulations of real-life work environments and over 70% live instructor-led sessions. The curriculum for this course will cover tools like Git, HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, Python, SQL, and Flask. Learners will also gain proficiency in using Generative AI for Web Application Development. During the course, learners will undertake industry-focussed projects to curate their own comprehensive digital portfolio, and have access to weekly doubt sessions for personalized learning. To ensure practical application, participation in code-along sessions and masterclasses led by industry leaders will be conducted. The course will incorporate Generative AI, allowing learners to harness the capabilities of AI to enhance their skills as developers.

“Our program is designed to align with the industry’s dynamic demands, promoting inventive engineering by granting students the freedom to innovate. What sets this program apart is that it welcomes individuals with no prior tech knowledge or experience. Even beginners will find this program accessible, and it equips them with the skills and knowledge needed to not only thrive but to excel in the world of application development. By incorporating lectures from industry experts, networking opportunities, and domain-focused real-world projects, participants will gain practical experience in creating their own web applications.”, added Sanjoy Paul, Program Director, Hero Vired.

Post-completion, career and placement assistance will be provided by the Career Support team at Hero Vired, along with personalised sessions on resume and LinkedIn profile building. For holistic professional and personal development, Hero Vired will also help each learner work with an assigned career specialist from the learner success team to build out their personal and professional brand, prepare and work on their presentation, interviewing and communication skills.

In recent times, Web development has emerged as one of the most sought-after roles in India, especially those who can design, develop, and maintain the front-end and back-end of a web application, a recent report from job portal Indeed has revealed. The high demand for technical skills both inside and outside of the technology sector is good news for tech employees and a clear indication of where opportunities exist for individuals beginning or changing careers, as per the report. The launch of Hero Vired’s Certification Program in Application Development underscores the company’s commitment to upskilling and empowering the youth for the jobs of the future in a tech-driven landscape.