Hero Vired appoints Prakhar Kasar as CEO

National, 29 July 2024: Hero Vired – a leading learntech platform from the Hero Group – today announced the appointment of Prakhar Kasar as its Chief Executive Officer. Prakhar comes with more than 16 years of robust experience in driving business growth across the sales, marketing, and revenue streams.

With extensive experience in the FMCG and E-commerce sectors, Prakhar has a proven track record of driving business success at Pepsico and MakeMyTrip. His appointment comes at a crucial time as Hero Vired seeks to expand its reach and impact in the rapidly evolving online education universe.

Commenting on Prakhar’s appointment, Akshay Munjal, Founder – Hero Vired, stated: “In today’s rapidly evolving job market, innovative and effective upskilling solutions are the need of the hour. Prakhar’s vision aligns perfectly with our mission to bridge the gap between traditional degrees and real-world employability. His proven ability to scale businesses and build high-performing teams makes him the ideal leader to take Hero Vired to new heights.”

Outlining his strategy, Prakhar Kasar, CEO – Hero Vired, emphasized a two-pronged approach: “In the immediate future, we’ll focus on enhancing B2C offerings, particularly our live learning experiences that cater to a premium audience. This builds on Hero Vired’s existing strengths while setting the stage for broader expansion. Looking ahead, we see significant opportunities in the B2B and B2I markets, as well as potential to reach new consumer segments.”

Highlighting the core mission, Prakhar added, “At its heart, Hero Vired is about democratizing education. We remain committed to providing quality learning opportunities that are accessible and relevant to the Indian context. In a world increasingly shaped by AI and facing a challenging job market, our role in upskilling and reskilling professionals is more crucial now than ever.”

Prakhar plans to leverage Hero Vired’s strengths in pedagogy and teaching methodologies, combined with the latest tech advancements, to drive the Company’s growth. His experience in scaling businesses from early stages to maturity is expected to be a key asset in this journey.

Prakhar’s appointment underscores Hero Vired’s commitment to delivering innovative learning solutions to give graduates and working professionals an all-important edge in today’s dynamic job market. This strategic move aims to solidify Hero Vired’s position as a leader in the edtech industry, particularly in the face of an ever-evolving market due to the transformative impact of AI and other advancements.