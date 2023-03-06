Hero MotoCorp ups the technology quotient with new age Super Splendor 125CC, launches the Super Splendor XTEC with impressive connectivity features & styling

New Delhi : Further strengthening its highly popular XTEC portfolio to offer a stylish, exciting and cutting-edge range to its customers, Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, today launched the Super Splendor XTEC. Riding on the trust of the iconic Splendor family, this is the latest addition in the company’s comprehensive range of products in the 125cc segment.

Appealing to the ever-evolving requirements of youngsters, the new motorcycle packs a SUPER punch with its style, connectivity and convenience features. Already loaded with SUPER Power, SUPER Mileage and SUPER comfort, the new variant now elevates the tech-play.

The All-New Super Splendor XTEC comes loaded with features, such as Full Digital Speedometer with Low Fuel Indicator, Service Reminder and Malfunction Indicator. Bluetooth Connectivity with Call and SMS alerts adds to the convenience. The uniquely styled LED Headlamp with High Intensity Position Lamp, and new dual tone stripes enhance the overall look of the motorcycle. The mileage of 68 Km/l makes Super Splendor XTEC a perfect performer.

Launched in two variants, the Super Splendor XTEC is available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country at Rs. 83, 368 (Drum Variant) * & Rs. 87, 268 (Disc Variant) *

*(Ex-Showroom, Delhi).

Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer (CGO), Hero MotoCorp, said, “Hero MotoCorp has brought the finest range of cutting-edge, technologically advanced XTEC products in its portfolio of motorcycle and scooters and has created a distinct place for itself among riding enthusiasts in the country. And, with the introduction of the Super Splendor in XTEC avatar, we aim to redefine the experience in the 125cc segment. We are confident that the iconic Super Splendor in its new version is going to add to the growing appeal of our XTEC range of two-wheelers. With this product, we are presenting a whole package to our customers, that scores on connectivity, convenience and design.”

SUPER SPLENDOR XTEC

Style

The new Super Splendor XTEC makes a visual statement by taking a leap forward in terms of design. The strikingly illuminated LED headlamp with High Intensity Position Lamp emphasizes the commanding nature of the motorcycle. The newly designed Visor, Headlamp and Rim Tapes builds further upon this dynamic excitement. The new dual-tone stripes exude elegance and style.

Connectivity

Enhancing functionality and connectivity, the Super Splendor XTEC offers Bluetooth connectivity with call and SMS alerts and phone battery level.

Convenience

The new Super Splendor XTEC sets a new standard in terms of convenience. Class-leading features such as a full digital speedometer, low fuel indicator and Real Time Mileage Indicator (RTMI) gives you a clear view of your ride, ensuring maximum efficiency during rides. Integrated USB charger enables charging on the go and side-stand engine cut off adds to the overall safety.

Engine

The Super Splendor XTEC is powered by a 125cc BS-VI engine, with a power output of 10.7 BHP @ 7500 RPM and torque of 10.6 Nm @ 6000 RPM and delivering a mileage of 68Km/l. With Hero MotoCorp’s revolutionary i3S (idle stop – start system), the motorcycle delivers on its brand promise of performance, comfort and mileage.

Colour Schemes

Whatever colour you choose, you’ll enjoy your motorcycle in your own way. Gloss Black emphasizes the unadulterated look of the motorcycle. Candy Blazing Red ignites the individual style, while Matt Axis Grey creates a unique image.