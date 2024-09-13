Hero MotoCorp concludes ‘The Centennial’ auction with resounding success, Raises Rs. 8.6 crores for charitable initiatives

Bengaluru, : The overwhelming response to ‘The Centennial’ reflects the deep admiration and respect for our Chairman Emeritus, Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal. This masterpiece embodies his values and stands as a lasting tribute to the remarkable legacy he left behind.

My father was deeply committed to giving back to society, and his principles and vision continue to inspire through the institutions he founded. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the entire Hero community for their generous contributions, helping raise funds for charitable initiatives.

Aligned with our “customer-first”’ philosophy, we are excited to offer this masterpiece to our most valued stakeholders – our 118+ million customers around the globe – through an AI-powered contest

Dr. Pawan Munjal Executive Chairman, Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest motorcycle and scooter manufacturer, has concluded the auction for the exclusive collector’s edition motorcycle “The Centennial.” The meticulously handcrafted motorcycle commemorates the legacy of the company’s visionary Founder and Chairman Emeritus, Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal.

With only 100 units produced, each motorcycle represents the epitome of passion and engineering. The auction – limited to dealers, suppliers, business associates and employees of the company – generated unprecedented enthusiasm and excitement, culminating in the highest bid of Rs. 20.30 lakh for the motorcycle numbered CE100. The cumulative bid amount for 75 units reached a remarkable total of Rs. 8.58 Crore, showcasing the exceptional value, desirability and distinctive allure of these collectors’ motorcycles.

This extraordinary response also highlights the profound respect for Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal’s legacy. Significantly, the auction proceeds will be dedicated entirely to charitable initiatives, perpetuating his tradition of giving back to the community.

The remaining 25 bikes will be displayed at Hero MotoCorp facilities and will be given away through contests to employees and customers.

Customer Contest: In an exclusive AI-powered contest, over 118 million Hero MotoCorp customers will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own this historic masterpiece. The contest will unfold in two phases: participants will first email their photos and stories about how their Hero product has impacted their lives to [email protected]. Next, using Gen AI, a personalized visual representation of each participant’s Hero journey will be created. Participants will then use an innovative AR filter, #MyForeverHero, to craft and share videos on their social media. A distinguished panel will review the entries, selecting the most inspiring story as the winning entry.

‘The Centennial” is a masterpiece of engineering and design. Every detail of this exceptional motorcycle has been meticulously crafted to reflect its unparalleled status. The lightweight aluminium swingarm and carbon fibre body panels not only enhance functionality and performance but also exude a modern aesthetic. It features custom components, including precision-machined handlebars, rear-set foot pegs, and a top-of-the-line carbon fibre and titanium exhaust system by Akrapovic. Equipped with a solo seat adorned with a carbon fibre cowl and exclusive special edition numbered badging, ‘The Centennial’ holds an exceptional status within Hero MotoCorp’s inspiring legacy.