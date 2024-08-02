Hero FinCorp Limited Files DRHP with SEBI for ₹3,668.13 Crore IPO

Hero FinCorp Limited (“Hero FinCorp” or “The Company), has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (“DRHP”) with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”).

The Company plans to raise funds through offer of equity shares (face value ₹ 10 each) through initial public offerings aggregating up to ₹ 36,681.34 Million [₹ 3668.13 Crore]. (The “Total Issue Size”). The offer comprises of fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to ₹ 21,000 Million [₹ 2100 crore] (The “Fresh Issue”) and offer for sale by Selling Shareholders aggregating up to ₹ 15,681.34 Million [₹ 1568.13 crore] (The “Offer for Sale”).

Hero FinCorp is an NBFC offering a diversified suite of financial products catered primarily to the growing retail customer segment and the rapidly formalising MSME customer segment in India. Company offer retail, MSME and CIF loans. Its retail loans include vehicle, personal and mortgage loans. The company operate under the recognised and long-standing “Hero” brand, and benefit from the long-standing corporate heritage, strong track-record and reputation of our parent and promoter, Hero MotoCorp Limited.

Hero FinCorp proposes to utilize net proceeds from fresh issue towards augmentation of Company’s Tier – I Capital base to meet Company’s future capital requirements towards onward lending which are expected to arise out of the growth in Company’s business and assets, and to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements on capital adequacy prescribed by the RBI from time to time. (The “Object of the Issue”)

The Equity Shares that will be offered through the Red Herring Prospectus are proposed to be listed on the BSE Limited (“BSE”) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (“NSE”).

JM Financial Limited, Axis Capital Limited, BofA Securities India Limited, HDFC Bank Limited, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, Jefferies India Private Limited and SBI Capital Markets Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers to the issue.