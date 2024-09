In sports, India continued their unbeaten run and defeated arch-rivals Pakistan 2-1 to enter the semifinal of the Hero Asian Hockey Champions Trophy in Hulunbuir, China, today. Pakistan took the lead through Ahmad Nadeem in the eighth minute before skipper Harmanpreet Singh converted two penalty corners to hand India the win. The last league match between China and Japan will decide which team among Malaysia and China will join India, Pakistan, and Korea in the semifinals.