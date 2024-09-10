Bhubaneswar

HERITAGE PALACES ASSOCIATION MEET HELD AT BHUBANESWAR

By OdAdmin
Bhubaneswar :  The 7th AGM of the  Association of the Heritage Palaces of Odisha was held at the Bhubaneswar Club on the 8th September. It was attended by  the present owners of 18 heritage palaces   spread all over the state and included Garh Dehnkanal, Killa Auli, Killa Dalijoda, Gajalaxmi Palace  Dhenkanal, Parikud Palace, Sundargarh Palace, Raj Nilgiri Palace, Nayagarh Palace, Madhupur Palace, Badamba Palace and Kalahandi  Palace. In Odisha, Heritage Palaces  has already created a niche in the world of tourism. There are many more palaces which are on the anvil for being transformed into Palace stays.
Speaking on the occasion, Anil Dhir, Convener of Intach Bhubaneswar Chapter spoke on the potential of promoting palace homestays and lamented on the dismal conditions of many of the former royal palaces across  the State. Dhir said that these properties  have their own distinctive architecture, ambience and history. Intach has restored may of the previous colonial  and royal  monuments in Odisha among which the Rani Bakhri of Sambalpur, Maritime Museum of Cuttack, Town Halls of both Balangir and Sambalpur, Netaji Birth Place Museum and Janaki Nath Bhavan are a few. He said that Intach has documented and listed many of the palaces and most of them are in a restorable condition. Shri Utpal  Pati,  the former Tourism Advisor  spoke on the Tourism Policy of the State and how it needs to be revamped for capacity utilisation of  the heritage properties.    Dr. Adyasha Das,  Professor at the Indian Institute of Travel Trade  Management  spoke of sustainable tourism  and the need for proper packaging and promotion of   the royal homestays. She opined that  Heritage Tourism,  by preserving and reviving the heritage hotels, helps in reviving the rich, cultural, historical and architectural heritage of Odisha. Furthermore, it will also give a fillip to revive the traditional arts, crafts, music and folklore by projecting their skills through these Heritage Hotels.
Dr. Biswajit Mohanty, Chairman of Greenpeace  India’s  South Asia operations spoke of the immense potential of tourism keeping in view the natural heritage of the state.  He said that this segment  will be an   effective  for generating employment, earning revenue and foreign exchange. It will enhance the cultural preservation, traditional crafts, fairs, festivals and creative activities. There is, perhaps, no comparable field of activity where so many people are employed directly or indirectly.
Braj Keshari Deb of Killa Auli said that the major challenges for heritage sector are the old assets which require high cost of conservation and restoration, low room base which affects feasibility and high maintenance costs. The heritage hotels in India are not just hotels, but also “living museums” that offer a glimpse into the country’s rich unforgettable past. The State should have a workable and effective Tourism Policy for exploiting the  full potential of heritage tourism.
OdAdmin
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.