Herbal remedy for gout can improve lifestyle of elderly people

A new plant based synergistic natural supplement developed for treatment of gouty arthritic conditions can be useful in improving the lifestyle of aged, elderly and, compromised patients by restoring their locomotion and ameliorating associated symptoms like pain, stiffness in joints, redness and so on. Gout resulting from increased uric acid in blood serum affects significant section of the population of India above the age of 35. There are few herbal products available in the market specifically targeting gouty arthritis to address the problem. However, many of the existing products with claims like alleviating pain and inflammation of joints, lack scientific validation and are marketed, based on traditional claims only. Besides, the number of ingredients in existing products is also quite high. The problem could be addressed through development of a natural plant-based supplement which can be used as an adjuvant therapy to the existing line of treatment for the management of conditions. Lucknow based CSIR-NBRI has developed a herbal product called ‘NBRI-Gout Out’ which is a combination of five medicinal plants, to address the problem of Gout. The initiative was funded under the “Scheme for Young Scientist and Technologist”, SEED Division of the Department of Science and Technology.

It is an outcome of SYST funded project at Pharmacognosy Division, CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute (Lucknow). The herbal remedy developed by Dr. Ankita Misra (Principal Investigator) and under the mentorship of Dr. Sharad Srivastava (Chief Scientist & Head) at Pharmacognosy Division of CSIR-NBRI was found synergically efficacious in gout/gouty arthritis, at par with standard drug colchicine. The bio-efficacy of combination was tested through battery of in-vitro and in-vivo assays under the laboratory conditions and further, the safety and toxicity of NBRI-Gout out was also established in animal models. Studies showed that there was significant reduction in uric acid (80%) and about 70% reduction in inflammatory mediators (IL-6, TNF-α, IL-1β), the primary causes underlying the pathogenesis of gout. Additionally, it showed significant reduction in pain, stiffness in joints and improved locomotion. It is completely water soluble with no solvent residue. The raw materials used are widely available in herbal drug market and do not pose any threat to biodiversity. The product has been developed in AYUSH mode, cost effective, and two companies have shown interest in commercialization. The herbal remedy can also be used as an adjuvant therapy along with existing line of treatment in gouty arthritis, gouty flare, prophylaxis cases and idiopathic cases having gouty symptoms.