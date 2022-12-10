HEID and BMRCL Announce to Start Operation of Battery Swap Service at BMRCL Metro Stations

BENGALURU: Honda Power Pack Energy India Private Limited (HEID), Honda Motor Co., Ltd.’s subsidiary for battery swap service, and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), a joint venture of Government India and Government of Karnataka, held the opening ceremony of Honda e:swap services on 7th December 2022, which is operated by HEID at the BMRCL Metro stations.

In November 2021, HEID was established to begin battery swap service in India starting with electric auto rickshaws. HEID’s battery swap service will enable rickshaw drivers to stop by at the nearest battery stations being setup across the selected cities and swap discharged batteries (Honda Mobile Power Pack e:) with fully charged ones. The use of this service will significantly reduce drivers’ initial cost to purchase EV as well as reducing concern about range anxiety and running out of batteries.

HEID and BMRCL signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate in the field of E-mobility and have affirmed the mutual commitment through developing its swap station network. HEID has already set up Honda e:Swap station at 5 BMRCL stations (KR Market, National College, Banashankari, Trinity, Baiyappanahalli stations) in Bengaluru and started its operation initially for electric auto rickshaws which are compatible with Honda Mobile Power Pack e:. This partnership would accelerate the penetration of e-mobility in the last and fast mile connectivity and contribute into cleaner & greener future.

HEID vision is to create the largest battery swapping station network by setting up more than 70 stations in Bengaluru by July 2023. Furthermore, based on the success in Bengaluru city, the service will be expanded to other major cities in a phased manner.

Inauguration ceremony has been held on 7th December 2022, where both parties celebrated the progress of partnership and reaffirm mutual determination to realize carbon neutrality and greener future of Bengaluru city by pursuing electrification of small mobilities.