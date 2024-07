Heavy showers are expected during Odisha’s Rath Yatra starting July 7, according to Thursday’s weather reports. The famous Puri festival, featuring two days of Rath pulling, will coincide with predicted heavy rain due to a low-pressure system forming in the Bay of Bengal. A yellow warning is in effect for Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, and Bargarh. The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Center forecasts light rain across Odisha until July 17.