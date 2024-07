Heavy Rainfall in Odisha: Flash Floods in Hilly Areas, Roads Submerged in Malkangiri

Odisha has no flood situation, but Ganjam, Malkangiri, Koraput, and Nabarangpur districts have received heavy rainfall. Reservoir levels, which were poor yesterday, have now improved. Flash floods have been reported in hilly areas, and several roads in Malkangiri are submerged due to over 200 mm of rainfall. The Hirakud dam’s water level is 11ft below last year. A flood control room has been operational since June 1, according to Odisha Water Resources Department’s Engineer-in-Chief Bhakta Ranjan Mohanty.