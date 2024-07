A new low-pressure area is expected to form over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal around July 19, 2024. According to the IMD, several parts of Odisha are likely to experience heavy rainfall until July 21, 2024. A yellow warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for six Odisha districts: Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Kandhamal, and Kalahandi.