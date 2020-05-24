HeatWave Warning In #Odisha; 14 Towns Record Over 40 Deg C, Titlagarh Boils at 45.8

Bhubaneswar: Heat Wave Warning In Odisha; 14 Towns Record Over 40 Deg C. Mercury rises further to touch season’s highest so far at 45.8 deg C in Titlagarh followed by Talcher at 44.3 deg C, Bhawanipatna & Bolangir both at 44 deg C.

Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena on Sunday asked the collectors of all districts to ensure preparedness and take measures to tackle heatwave conditions. “Since heatwave situation has now surfaced in many of the districts, the collectors are requested to review and ensure that all precautionary measures to combat situation are in place and activated.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here issued heat wave alert for 10 districts of Odisha for the next five days.

1. Yellow warning has been issued for the districts of Bolangir, Kalahandi, Angul, Boudh, Sonepur, Nuapada, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Malkangiri and Sambalpur for the first two days 24th & 25th May.

Impact/Caution: Heat is tolerable for the general public but moderate health concern for vulnerable people e,g Infants, Elderly people with chronic diseases. The Weatherman has cautioned the people to avoid heat exposure.

2. Orange warning has been issued for the said districts for the next three days 26th, 27th, and 28th May.

Impact/Caution: Increase the likelihood of heat illness. Symptoms in people who are either exposed to the Sun for a prolonged period or doing heavy work. High health concern for vulnerable people e.g. infants, elderly people with chronic diseases. Apart from avoiding heat exposure, people have been suggested to keep cool and avoid dehydration.

