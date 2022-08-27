Heartfulness And Volkswagen Group Technology Solutions India Come Together for A Green Initiative

Gurugram : Volkswagen Group Technology Solutions India (VWITS) joined hands with Heartfulness to inaugurate a mini greenery hub at Heartfulness Meditation Centre in Gurugram. The initiative comes as one of the many CSR initiatives of VWITS, this one involving raising a green hub and protecting and propagating endangered plant species with the help of Heartfulness. Over 60 attendees including the leadership team from VWITS and Heartfulness were present at the occasion. Earlier too, Heartfulness held joint initiatives with corporates in the ongoing efforts to protect indigenous plant species through their ‘Forests by Heartfulness’ programme across the country.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Kamlesh Patel ‘Daaji’, Guide of Heartfulness said, “I am very glad that corporates are coming forward to associate with us on the green initiatives. It goes to show that the message is reaching out there – that there is an urgent need to replenish our indigenous plant species. Trees are the true treasures we can have in the modern times because we want to pass on them and their benefits to our future generations. Think about the nature’s cycle going haywire due to felling of trees – climate-change, floods, desertification and what not. This is not something we want to hand down to the future. At Forests by Heartfulness we have helped save endangered and critically endangered species and trying to propagate them. If more and more people come forward and join hands with us, we are sure to save mother nature better.”

Mr. Sidharth Yadav – Chairman & Managing Director, VWITS said, “Our aim is to get one step closer to nature by giving back to it. At the Gurugram facility, we came up with the idea of making a mini-green hub to replicate the plant species that need special attention and propagation. This along with the knowledge transfer and sourcing from saplings from Forests by Heartfulness can go a long way in doing our bit for mother nature.”

This also happens to be VWITS’s third in tandem of the green initiatives while it is for the first time Heartfulness is undertaking a project on the green front in the NCR region. Earlier, VWITS introduced Green Clubs in Pune City to promote awareness and experiential learning on bio-diversity, environmental issues, conservation of water and energy among others. Once this experimental pilot mini-hub is successful, it will entail signing of MoU between VWITS and Heartfulness with a likelihood of growing more than 5,000 sapling plantation drive in Pune and other cities of India.

The objective of this effort is to conserve the rare and endangered Indian native species that can also help in attracting bio-diversity including bees, butte rflies, birds and squirrels. Through Heartyculture High Dense Forest methodology, in the past more than 1600 plants of around 50 varieties of shrubs and trees were densely planted at Kanha Shativanam – Hyderabad (Global headquarters of heartfulness Institute) resulting in explosive growth of the trees within a short frame of time of 12-18 months which gives hope for replicating something similar.

