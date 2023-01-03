Heart of the country Madhya Pradesh is ready for the hospitality of Diaspora

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is celebrated every year on 9th January to take pride in the contribution of the Indian Diaspora in the development of the country. This time on 9th January 2023, Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is going to be organised on the land of Madhya Pradesh in Indore, which is a matter of pride and good fortune for the entire state. Indore, the cleanest city of the country, is eager to welcome all the Non Resident Indians. Entire Madhya Pradesh including Indore has got a golden opportunity for hospitality. Madhya Pradesh is the heart of the country and Indore is eager to win the hearts of all the guests with its hospitality and culture.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas was first celebrated in the year 2003. On January 9 of the year 1915, Mahatma Gandhi had returned home from South Africa. The main purpose of organising the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention is also to bring the achievements of the overseas Indian community to the world so that the world can realise their strength. The contribution of the Indian Diaspora in the development of the country is unforgettable. Since 2015, Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is being celebrated in the country once every two years.

The network of NRIs spread across the world

The decision to celebrate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas was taken as per the recommendations of the High Level Committee on Indian Diaspora set up by the Government of India under the chairmanship of LM Singhvi. The then Prime Minister of India Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee announced the celebration of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas on a large scale on 9 January 2002 at a public function at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on 8 January 2002. This event has worked to change the viewpoint of NRIs towards India in the true sense. Also, it has provided an opportunity to the overseas Indians to connect with the countrymen. Through this, it has also helped in creating a large network of NRIs spread across the world, which has also given a boost to the Indian economy. While the young generation of our country has also been helped to connect with the immigrants settled abroad through this, cooperation is available in increasing the investment opportunities in the country through the migrants living abroad.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s role in connecting migrants with the country is noteworthy

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s role in connecting the overseas Indian community with India has been remarkable. During his foreign trips he puts forward a distinct identity of India among the overseas Indians of any country he visits. This gives the migrant Indians a sense of belonging and attracts them towards India. India tops the list in terms of the number of migrants going abroad in the world. The Government of India is working with readiness to convert ‘brain-drain’ into ‘brain-gain’. The government is trying to connect them with the roots of their country for discovering economic opportunities. The enthusiasm with which the expatriates gather around Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s address proves that the non-residents look at the leadership of the Prime Minister with great hope and have high expectations from him. The Indian Diaspora is spread across the globe. Today people of Indian origin are living in many countries of the world who are engaged in various activities. If mutual coordination and trust between the Government of India and the overseas Indians can increase further, it will be beneficial for both. Overseas Indians are also with us in the development journey of India.

17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas will be held in Indore

The 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas will be held in Indore in January. To make the Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan a success, the Madhya Pradesh government is taking cooperation from Indian Diaspora from different countries, members of Friends of MP and prominent Indians associated with industry and business. In this regard, Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, while discussing with the Indian Diaspora living abroad through the video conference, has appealed for their cooperation for the success of this conference to be held in Indore.

The Chief Guest of the Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan will be the President of Guyana Dr. Mohammad Irfaan Ali. President Mrs. Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi are also going to participate in Indore. The special art and culture of Madhya Pradesh will be displayed in this conference. Along with this, real estate projects will also be shown.

17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas an extraordinary opportunity for the state: CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan believes that organising Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Indore is an extraordinary opportunity for the state. On this occasion, it is necessary to have a presentation focused on the specialties of Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan is ensuring that the participants go back full of admiration for Madhya Pradesh. The Chief Minister has said that according to the special identity that Indore has established in front of the whole country in the field of cleanliness, this conference will also be successful in fulfilling its objectives. With this, the stature of Indore and Madhya Pradesh will get a boost in the world.

Global Investors Summit special for Madhya Pradesh, possibilities of investment will get a fresh boost

January 2023 is a special occasion for Madhya Pradesh. Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas will be celebrated on 8th January of this month. The next day, on January 9, the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention-2023 will be inaugurated and on January 10, the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention will conclude. Global Investors Summit will also be held in Indore on 11-12 January 2023. There will be 14 sessions focused on 9 sectors, in which there will be direct interaction with industrialists. 17 countries have been invited to the summit. MPIDC is engaged in its special preparations for this. Prior to the programme, it has been agreed to hold a virtual investor road-show on a large scale in the state.

CM Shivraj is having one-to-one discussion with industrialists and investors

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan is continuously holding one-to-one meetings with industrialists to attract investment possibilities in Madhya Pradesh. In this sequence, he discussed with industrialists in Bengaluru and Mumbai last month. During this, the Chief Minister told the industrialists about the possibilities of investment in the state. He said that Madhya Pradesh is the fastest growing state of India. Madhya Pradesh is rich in forest wealth, mineral wealth, water resources and natural beauty which has now become Tiger State, Leopard State, Vulture State and now also Cheetah State. Inviting industrialists for the Global Investors Summit, the Chief Minister said that all the things required for investment are available in Madhya Pradesh. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is striving for the welfare of not only India but also the world. Glorious, splendid, prosperous and thriving India is being built under his leadership, but for the prosperity and development of the world, we are trying to make a self-reliant India under his leadership.

Make full use of your abilities

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the suggestions of the Friends of MP members will also be implemented in organising the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. Facility like land allotment will be made available to NRI investors on priority. More than 1000 people have registered on the website of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and Sammelan. A plan has been made to prepare and present a special portrait of the Prime Minister at the stadium in Indore. Along with this, the invited investors will also be taken for the darshan of the Shri Mahakal Mahalok in Ujjain.