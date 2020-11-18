Health workers, pregnant women, senior citizens to get priority during Covid vaccination: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today reviewed Covid management in the State and appealed people to strictly adhere Covid protocols such as use of masks, hand washing and maintaining social distance keeping in view the 2nd wave of infection in USA, Western European countries and New Delhi.

Chief Minister said that experiment of various Covid vaccines has reached final phase and this has brightened the hope of availability of the vaccine. He further said that health workers, pregnant women and persons above 60 years shall be given priority during vaccination. He also emphasised on the database of persons with co-morbidities and suggested to prepare a full proof professional and scientific plan for the vulnerable sections of society.

Chief Minister further said that as the serious aspect of Covid infection is apprehended during winter, the ICUs of various Covid Hospitals in the State shall remain functional.

Chief Minister thanked the people of the State for adhering Covid protocol in disciplined manner during Puja season and also praised the sincerity of Doctors and health workers which has resulted recovery rate upto 97 percent, reaching the milestone above 3 Lakh in the State.

Chief Minister also directed the Administration to focus on livelihood aspect of people and asked the Chief Secretary to review it on regular basis.

Chief Secretary Sri Asit Tripathy, Development Commissioner Sri Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Sri P. K. Mohapatra, APC Sri R. K. Sharma, Special Relief Commissioner-cum-Addl. Chief Secretary Sri P. K. Jena, Principal Secretary, Cooperation Sri Satyabrata Sahoo, DG, Police Sri Abhay and Secretary to Hon’ble Chief Minister(5-T) Sri V.K. Pandian participated in the meeting.

